Fort Crook Road Bridge to remain closed as Bellevue seeks funding for $30M repair

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Fort Crook Bridge has been closed for one year, forcing traffic onto Capehart. Neighbors want better communication from the city about the $30 million repair project that could take 5-10 years.



Fort Crook Road Bridge in Bellevue has been closed for one year after dropping 6 inches due to corrosion.

All traffic is diverted to Capehart Road, creating safety concerns and increased congestion for residents.

City needs $30 million for repairs with a 5-10 year timeline.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been one year since the southbound lanes of the Fort Crook Ridge shut down after the bridge dropped 6 inches due to corrosion, according to the city. While the northbound lanes remain open, the city says they're in poor condition, so two-lane traffic is not an option. All traffic is now diverted to Capehart Road.

Neighbors say Capehart is already a busy road, and the closure has caused an increase in traffic that creates safety concerns.

"It can be very unsafe to use the Capehart Corridor actually especially when base traffic is existing," said Lawrence Reinholt, who lives nearby.

On Thursday, the city held an open house to talk with neighbors about a study that will help determine the best solution to fix the bridge. Public comments help the city apply for state and federal funding for the construction.

Reinholt used the bridge every day before it closed. He says the lack of communication from the city on the project has been frustrating.

"I'm interested in what the city is doing and our timeline," Reinholt said.

According to the city, it will take $30 million to fix the bridge. Right now, the timeline is between 5 to 10 years.

Neighbors say they want more communication from the city when it comes to the project and a set timeline on when they will see the bridge reopen.

Dave Goedeken, Public Works Director for the City of Bellevue, says the city heard their concerns and is creating a specific place on the city website where neighbors can get answers.

"You take that back to what we are doing and mold it to what the people want, that's why we are here," Goedeken said.

Right now, the options are to repair, replace or take out the bridge entirely. The city says taking out the bridge is not a solution it's interested in.

The city says it will have a better understanding of the timeline and best solution when the study is finished in the spring. The city will hold another public meeting once the results come back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

