Four injured in crash at Mama's Pizza in stable condition, police say

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The crash injured four people. Police say a 6-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable. The other three were held overnight for head injuries and were then released.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Four people, including a 6-year-old, are in stable condition after a woman drove her car into a La Vista pizza restaurant on Saturday night.

La Vista Police say they believe the woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, driving straight into the game room of Mama's Pizza near 96th and Giles.

The crash injured four people. Police say a 6-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable. The other three victims were held overnight for head injuries and were then released. All four are currently in stable condition.

Mama's Pizza has since reopened.

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