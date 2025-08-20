'Give families a little less stress for today' : New nonprofit provides basic needs to families

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Dignity Closet, a new nonprofit in Bellevue, is focused on providing basic needs, like hygiene products and clothes to neighbors.



The nonprofit has been open just over a month and already has 100 families using the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Dignity Closet, a new nonprofit in Bellevue, is focused on providing basic needs, like hygiene products and clothes to neighbors.

Cruz Ramirez, a mother of two young children, said the new nonprofit helps her save money for other expenses and still gives her the opportunity to provide for her children.

“I’m trying to get something going for myself and better my kids’ life,” Ramirez said. "It's hard, I have seen it, it's hard for some moms to be financially stable or there single moms and they can't do It, sometimes you hit rock bottom and you need a little help"

Kuehmichel said the program is built around preserving clients’ dignity by letting them shop for their own items.

“Our program is based on dignity,” she said. “We want our clients to shop like you or I would — if you go to Walmart and you can pick your hand soap, we want that for them.”

Families can visit the Dignity Closet once a month and choose the items they need. Kuehmichel said the organization has seen demand grow quickly: about 100 families have signed up since the closet opened a little more than a month ago.

“You watch the stress leave some of these families as they are able to pick up those items,” Kuehmichel said. “That’s why we are here — to give families a little less stress for today.”

“I’m very appreciative that these programs are here,” Ramirez said.

