Goats visit Seymour Elementary in Ralston to celebrate students' hard work toward their testing goals

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Students at Seymour Elementary in Ralston were rewarded for their hard work with a visit from real goats after meeting goals tied to state and district testing.



Goats visited Seymour Elementary in Ralston to reward students.

The school's GOAT testing theme challenged kids to set and meet goals.

Tinkerbell the goat spent the day with students in their classrooms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students at Seymour Elementary in Ralston were rewarded for their hard work with a visit from goats after meeting goals tied to state and district testing.

Each year, Seymour Elementary sets a theme around testing season to keep students more engaged. This year's theme was "Greatest of All Time Students," or GOATs. Students set goals, and as a reward for meeting them, a teacher suggested bringing real goats to school for the day.

Principal Jody Blessen said rewarding students for their hard work is important for making school an environment they want to be in.

"It's important to keep students engaged, we want keep our families engaged, and we just want this to be the best place and we want attendance to improve and we want students to come to school, it's a great place to be," Blessen said.

Blessen said she is proud of everyone who took part in reaching those goals.

"I'm so proud of each and every one of them and each teacher that helped them achieve those goals. I am surrounded by greatness here," Blessen said.

Tinkerbell the goat spent the day visiting students in their classrooms. Each class also spent time outside with the goats.

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