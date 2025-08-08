Gretna Schools opens first inclusive playground at Palisades Elementary

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – Palisades Elementary School in Gretna is preparing to welcome students back with a new playground designed to be accessible for all children, including those with disabilities.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The inclusive playground is the first completed project in Gretna Public Schools' initiative to add similar facilities to all elementary schools in the district.

Berube explained that school is about teaching all students physical and social development, and this playground will help the district achieve that goal.

"We really wanted to incorporate things for kids with all disabilities, there a sensory section for kids that might be on the autism spectrum. We really tried to put a lot of thought into the purpose of the playground to prove the opportunity for all kids to get interaction with one another," Berube said.

The school has been planning and designing the playground for over a year. According to Berube, the inclusive playground will also help support the needs of the growing Gretna community.

The remaining elementary schools in the district will receive similar inclusive playgrounds in the coming years.

