Guitars and Cadillacs returning to Omaha metro after more than 20 years

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – A beloved country music venue is making its comeback. Guitars and Cadillacs is returning to the metro after closing its doors in 2003, and it opens next week.



Guitars and Cadillacs, a popular country music venue is returning to the Omaha metro after more than 20 years away.

The venue is opening at the old Bushwackers location inside the Granary in Ralston on March 19.

Nearby business owners say the return will be a boost for the Ralston community.

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A beloved Omaha-area country bar is making its comeback. Guitars and Cadillacs is returning to the metro after closing its doors in 2003, and it opens next week.

The venue, which has been around since 1988, is moving into the old Bushwackers location inside the Granary in Ralston.

Parker Davis, general manager of Guitars and Cadillacs, said the timing and location feel right.

"We are really glad to be back, it's been really great customer base for us and we have been hearing from people they would love to have us back since then," Davis said.

Davis said the bar had an opportunity to return to Omaha a year ago, but it didn't work out. He said that turned out to be for the best, because the current location suits them well.

The venue will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Live country music will be featured every Friday and Saturday, and line and swing dancing will be offered every night.

Neighbors and nearby business owners say the return is good news for the Ralston community.

Brock Hatterman, who runs the Village Bar not far from the new location, said he it will be good for businesses in the area, including the Village Bar.

"I think it's going to be great, Guitars and Cadillacs was a staple back in the 90's. I even went there a few times," Hatterman said.

"I think people kind of migrate between the two of us and when the weather is nice its a good little walk, I think it will be a good time and bring some people down here," Hatterman said.

Keith Kettelhut, owner of Ralston Automotive and Ralston Standard Mart, also thinks bringing more people to the area will be good.

"I think they are doing a great thing, I think it's gonna help out quite a bit," Kettelhut said.

Guitars and Cadillacs opens at 7 p.m. on March 19 at its new Ralston location.