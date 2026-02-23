Habitat for Humanity opens applications for 30 affordable row homes in Papillion's Tallgrass Community

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Habitat for Humanity is bringing a new concept in affordable homeownership to Papillion, and applications are now open for first-time homebuyers.



Applications are now open for 30 affordable row homes in Papillion's Tallgrass Community

The row home design is intended to lower lot and home prices in a county where the average sale price approaches $350,000

Construction begins around Labor Day with completion expected in early 2027

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The organization is developing the Tallgrass Community near 72nd and Capehart Road, where 30 affordable homes are planned. The development is built around a row home design — a new concept for Habitat for Humanity — which is intended to lower lot prices and, in turn, drive down overall home prices.

The project comes as the average sale price for a home in Sarpy County approaches $350,000, making homeownership difficult for many families in the area.

Ken Mar, area director for Habitat for Humanity Omaha, said the development is aimed at workers who live and work in the same community.

"Teacher and nurses that live within that 15 to 39 dollar an hour salary range can fit and know they have safe affordable housing and that's what we are trying to do," Mar said.

Mar said the Tallgrass Community represents an exciting milestone for the organization.

"This is our chance to change the narrative and Papillion and Sarpy County," Mar said.

Applicants who are approved will be enrolled in an education program designed to help them become mortgage ready. Habitat for Humanity also offers down payment assistance to qualifying buyers.

Construction on the Tallgrass Community is expected to begin around Labor Day and wrap up in early 2027.

The Tallgrass Community is part of the larger Oak Leaf Development, a mixed-income development already under construction. When complete, Oak Leaf will feature more than 1,000 homes and an elementary school.

To learn how to apply, click here.

