How you can help Papillion star in it's own Hallmark Christmas movie

Papillion is a finalist — The city is one of 25 towns selected by Hallmark for its Merriest Christmas Towns contest, competing to be featured in its own Hallmark Christmas movie. Voting is free and easy — Anyone can cast a vote every day by scanning a QR code, but the deadline is Sept. 4. The winner is announced around Oct. 31 — The stakes are high, and the winning town will be immortalized in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

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PAPILLON, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion is asking for your vote in Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Towns contest. The city is one of 25 finalists selected for bringing the spirit of Christmas to life through cherished traditions, joyful celebrations, and a deep sense of community.

The winning town will be featured in its own Hallmark Christmas movie.

At the Papillion Farmers Market Wednesday night, plenty of excited people stopped by to cast their votes.

Voting is free. By scanning a QR code, you can cast a vote every day. Voting ends Sept. 4, and the winner will be announced around Oct. 31.

