Jordan's Way brings national attention to Papillion animal shelter

A branded RV rolled into Papillion Monday, transforming the Town and Country Animal Rescue into the center of national attention through Jordan's Way, an unconventional fundraising initiative that combines live streaming with high-energy entertainment.

"I always tell people it's a mixed between a Jerry Lewis telethon, Nickelodeon episode and Fear Factor," said Kristopher Rotonda, who travels across the country live streaming to help raise money for smaller animal shelters.

The fundraising method is full of excitement, dogs, and yes, pies to the face. Rotonda's mission is deeply personal.

"Jordan's Way was actually started after my dog Jordan passed away of cancer. She was in a shelter for 4 years. As soon as she passed away, I go around the country looking at little Jordans around the country," Rotonda said.

Hannah McIlree

Town and Country Operation Director Diana Briggs said the shelter hopes to raise $15,000 to help fund a new adoption center after their previous facility was damaged.

"Our goal tonight is $15,000 hopefully more, um, our need is our new adoption facility for our dog adoption center. Um, last year during, uh, the last freeze our pipes ruptured and kind of collapsed, so we're working on getting that taken care of and, um, a new adoption facility," Briggs said.

The live stream raised over $8,000 during the event. People can continue donating through the shelter's Facebook page for seven days following the stream.

Jordan's Way

Jordan's Way has eight more fundraisers scheduled across Nebraska and Iowa:

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Kearney Area Animal Shelter (Kearney)

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — Start Over Rover (Hastings)

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Jeanette Hunt – Blair Animal Shelter (Blair)

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — FurEver Home, Inc. (Fremont)

Thursday, Jan. 23 — 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Erna R. Badstieber Paws & Claws (Columbus)

Thursday, Jan. 23 — 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — Blue River Pet Rescue (Seward)

Friday, Jan. 24 — 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — Bullies‑N‑Beyond ResQ (Omaha)

Saturday, Jan. 25 — 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Kings Harvest Pet Rescue (No‑Kill Shelter), 21110 Holden Dr., Davenport, IA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

