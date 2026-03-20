La Vista 84th Street construction to continue until 2027 as city builds new bridge, trails

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV)– The project will connect Central Park and Central Park West with a new trail underpass. Lane restrictions will switch to the northbound lanes this spring.



The City of La Vista is building a bridge and trail underpass on 84th Street to connect Central Park and Central Park West.

Lane restrictions will shift to the northbound lanes this spring, with head-to-head traffic on the southbound lanes.

Closures will continue until early 2027, after which a new community pool will be built.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction started on 84th Street between Harrison and Giles back in the fall. The city is building a bridge with an underpass that will create trail connections between Central Park and Central Park West. With the nice weather this winter, construction has moved along well.

Right now, the structure of the bridge is being built. Mitch Beaumont with the City of La Vista says the 84th Street project is a big undertaking for the city, and it is exciting to see it move forward.

"If we found anything in the last five or six years trails are just so used, so popular, and we needed a connection from the trail network and the parks we have on the east side to what we have on the west side," Mitch Beaumont said.

This spring, lane restrictions will switch to the northbound lanes, and traffic will be head-to-head on the southbound lanes.

This project led to the demolition of the community pool. However, Beaumont says a new pool will be constructed on the west side of 84th Street once this project is completed.

While the nicer weather has helped move things along, this section of 84th Street will continue to have closures until early 2027.

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