La Vista community garden plots available to rent for $20 at 3 city parks

The city of La Vista is offering community garden plots for rent at 3 parks across the city as spring approaches.

The Recreation Department offers 26 community garden plots for neighbors to rent. A 12-month lease costs $20, and renters can plant their own fresh fruits and vegetables.

The plots are located at Camenzind Park, Hollis Park and Jaycee Park. Each garden has access to water, but gardeners will need to bring their own tools.

2 plots at Jaycee Park are reserved for the Junior Gardening Club, which grows and harvests produce that is donated to a local food pantry.

Plots are open to La Vista residents until March 31. Starting April 1, people who do not live in La Vista can reserve remaining plots for $25.

