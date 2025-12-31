La Vista families ring in 2026 early at community center's Noon Year's Eve celebration

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – Families in La Vista celebrated the start of 2026 a little early at the La Vista Community Center's Noon Year's Eve party, complete with games, crafts and activities.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The event offered crafts where children could make hats, masks and other party supplies for the new year, along with photo opportunities and activities like scavenger hunts and games.

Cousins Emery and Estella came to spend time with family at the celebration.

"Look at this big balloons, we are going to wait until they say happy new year and we are just going to dance and party," Emery said.

Just before noon, neighbors gathered at the center of the room to celebrate the upcoming new year with a balloon drop.

