La Vista family's front yard spruce becomes Durham Museum's 50th Christmas tree

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Carr's moved into their La Vista home a few months ago. What they didn't know was that the previous owners had nominated the tree in their front yard to be The Durham Museum's Christmas tree.



The tree will be featured in the Durham Museum's 50th anniversary celebration of Christmas at Union Station, marking five decades of the beloved holiday tradition.

The museum is adding special attractions for the milestone year, including behind-the-scenes tours and a sock skating rink, with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving at 7 p.m.



Stephen and CJ Carr moved into their La Vista home a few months ago. What they didn't know was that the previous owners had already nominated the tree to be the Durham Museum's Christmas tree.

"It's been kind of a whirlwind of stuff happening and now they are here to cut down our tree. I am happy it's going to be the Durham's tree, it is kind of an honor," Stephen Carr said.

Scott Eastman, director of marketing and PR at the Durham Museum, said museum staff didn't know the house had sold and had to ask the new owners if they could still take the tree.

"As we taught them about the tradition and the history, they enthusiastically decided to go forward with the nomination," Eastman said.

The timing couldn't be better, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Christmas at Union Station at the Durham Museum.

"It's just something now that generations of families have grown up with so grandparents, parents and now their grandchildren now coming to celebrate Christmas at Union Station," Eastman said.

According to Eastman, the museum has added new features to this year's Christmas celebration, including behind-the-scenes tours and a sock skating rink.

The Carrs and their neighbors will be able to see their former tree lit up during the ceremony the day after Thanksgiving at the Durham Museum.

