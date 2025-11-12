La Vista offers 'blessing bags' to SNAP recipients and government workers

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV)– The city of La Vista and the La Vista Community Foundation are offering blessing bags to neighbors affected by the SNAP benefits pause or government workers impacted by the shutdown.

Community members can pick up bags filled with pantry staples. Each household in need can receive two bags.

To qualify for assistance, neighbors need to bring either a SNAP or government identification card, along with proof of a La Vista address.

The blessing bags are available for pickup at the La Vista Community Center Sunday through Friday until 9 p.m., or Saturday until 6 p.m.

The city is also preparing for it's annual food drive, for more information click here.

