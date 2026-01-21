La Vista police increase enforcement after student struck by car at school crossing

LA VISTA, Neb, (KMTV) – Friday, La Vista and Papillion police launched a joint enforcement operation targeting dangerous driving behaviors near the school crossing.



La Vista police launched joint enforcement with Papillion Policde at Edgewood and Giles intersection after student was struck by car on January 7.

Officers are targeting speeders and red light runners during school hours through Friday, then will evaluate results

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kyndra Bendickson's son was clipped by a vehicle on January 7 while crossing at Edgewood and Giles on his way to school. Though his injuries were minor, the incident prompted neighbors to flood police with calls asking for increased safety measures.

"I know I appreciate, and I have talked to a lot of parents who appreciate the efforts," Bendickson said.

Since her son's accident, Bendickson has been positioning herself at the intersection during school hours to help ensure students cross safely.

"Lots of speeders, lots of people not following the lights," Bendickson said.

Neighbors who commented on social media about the original incident reported similar concerns, saying they've seen drivers running red lights, speeding through the intersection, and that close calls during morning hours are common.

Sergeant Bryan Mathew is with the La Vista Police Deparment.

"We are primarily focused on the safety of the children using the sidewalk," Mathew said.

The enforcement effort specifically targets drivers who rush to beat red lights while children are still in crosswalks.

"Primarily what we are seeing is a lot of folks rushing to beat the red lights, the issue with that is you still have kids in the crosswalk, you still have people with the green light making turns which could cause a collision right in the middle of the intersection," Mathew said.

Officers will continue the enhanced enforcement through Friday, then evaluate the results to determine next steps.

While Bendickson appreciates the police presence, she hopes the safety improvements will continue even when officers aren't watching.

"You know they can't be here everyday, so I hope people continue to do the right thing even when the police aren't watching," Bendickson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

