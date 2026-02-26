La Vista's Economic Development Program to return to ballot

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV)– The program that helped build The Astro as well as two other major projects in La Vista is returning to the ballot for the first time since 2003.



Economic Development Program to return to ballot

The program helped the bring in three major developments into La Vista

"It's really a tool that we can use to help move our city forward and make positive changes in it,” Mayor Kindig said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The program that helped build The Astro as well as two other major projects in La Vista is returning to the ballot.

Joey Jones, owner of Heights Draft Room in the City Centre said when he first moved into the space. there was just one other building, so he's seen the growth the city center has brought in

“It’s just nice to see what use to be a barren Walmart strip mall be used for local businesses, the community, a bunch of different options,” Jones said.

The Astro, along with the La Vista Conference Center and CHI Sports Complex in Southport were all built with the help of La Vista's Economic Development Program.

The program was last on the ballot in 2003; it allows the city to spend up to $4 million a year of existing tax revenue as an incentive to bring in economic development project and will not impact the city's tax rate.

Mayor Douglas Kindig said the program is used as an investment for the city.

"It's really a tool that we can use to help move our city forward and make positive changes in it,” Mayor Kindig said.

Fore Jones, he said it's important to keep the city growing, and the developments that have come out of the program have benefited businesses

“Papillion La Vista is a place for growth,” Jones said. “There's a lot of great neighborhoods and school districts. Families love to be in this part and building a community with more amenities is going to be great."

According to the city, in Southport, the city has seen an over 400% return on its initial investment, for The Astro, it's seen 27% return so far.

The city will have a public meeting for neighbors to learn more about the program on March 24.

