Let It Fly to open in La Vista City Centre

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – Let It Fly is moving into La Vista City Centre after The City Pub, the only restaurant in the entertainment district, closed earlier this summer.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Let It Fly Sports Bar is moving into La Vista City Centre after The City Pub, the only restaurant in the entertainment district, closed earlier this summer.

The sports bar plans to have a soft opening next Thursday and will fully open later this month.

Hoken Opsahl, who works in City Centre, says his office and the offices around him are filling up, but the area needs more options for eating and socializing.

"We go to heights brewery after work, so it will be fun to have a new spot to go after work," Opsahl said.

Jeff Everroed, corporate chef for Let It Fly, says the neighborhood and The Astro theater next door will be good for business.

"It's mostly businesses that are in here right now but I would like to see another restaurant come in because that would just generate more for everybody," Everroed said.

Opsahl believes Let It Fly will do well in City Centre and hopes more businesses will follow.

"Have a little more community, have more things to do," Opsahl said.

