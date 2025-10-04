Lighthouse Cafe to host fundraiser for former employee experiencing homelessness

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The fundraiser is this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the cafe donating a portion of sales to help Susan Kremkoski get back on her feet.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Bellevue coffee shop is rallying to help a former employee who is experiencing homelessness and at risk of losing her car.

Susan Kremkoski worked at Lighthouse Coffee in Bellevue for years before health problems forced her to leave her job. Since then, she has struggled to afford food and medicine while sleeping in her car.

"It grounded me. I loved going to work. I loved the people," Kremkoski said. "I've lost faith in myself, my own ability to take care of myself."

Now she faces the possibility of losing her car, which serves as her only shelter at night.

"I just don't know what to do, where to turn," Kremkoski said.

When Lighthouse Coffee employees learned about Kremkoski's situation, they decided to organize a fundraiser at their cafe to help their former colleague.

"She blessed us so much over the years so we are excited to be able to help her out and we want to invite the community because she made an impact on so many peoples lives so we just want to give back to her," said Tracey Colgrove, owner of Lighthouse Cafe and Coffee.

The fundraiser is this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the cafe donating a portion of sales to help Kremkoski get back on her feet. A donation box will also be available for community members who want to contribute additional support.

"I never thought in a million years would have thought they would open up their hearts and do this for me," she said.

