Little free libraries inspire neighborhood food pantries as shutdown increases need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Papillion are working to help others feed their families as the government shutdown continues by getting creative.

Since the government shutdown started, need has spiked in Sarpy County and now some pantries are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

Elizabeth Paul is taking action to help. She's encouraging people to create little food pantries in their front yards.

"We know that people are out there struggling and we just wanted to do what we can to help," Paul said.

She hopes this little pantry helps people who can't make it to pantries during operating hours find food. The big benefit being a little help closer to homes eases the growing demand at pantries.

