Local mom receives surprise makeover from Papillion businesses

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Casey Hendricks, a military wife who delivered her fifth child this year, received a surprise makeover from local Papillion businesses after her husband nominated her for the special gift.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Casey Hendricks, a military wife who delivered her fifth child this year, received a surprise makeover from local Papillion businesses after her husband nominated her for the special gift.

"Life has just been busy busy busy," Hendricks said.

The year has brought unique challenges for the family. Hendricks' baby was born prematurely and has a rare skin condition that also affects another of her children.

"I have two children that have my skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa, so our skin tears and blisters," Hendricks said.

Her husband wrote to House of Colour explaining that Casey "rarely has time for herself because she's making sure everyone else is taken care of, and this would be a wonderful gift to help lift her spirits."

Stylists from House of Colour in Papillion helped Hendricks find her perfect color palette and applied her makeup. The makeover continued at Ash Salon, where she received a new hairstyle while Ashley Dworak, owner of House of Colour, shopped for a new outfit.

"All of us kind of know life is busy, we throw kids in the mix, and with her last year I feel honored to gift that to her and it just feels like a really special thing," Dworak said.

For Hendricks, the experience provided a rare opportunity to focus on herself.

"Making time for myself was very helpful and I just appreciate it and I appreciate my husband for nominating me," Hendricks said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

