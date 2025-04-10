Man accused of abducting 17-year-old from Wisconsin voluntarily agrees to extradition

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV)– Gary Day appeared in court Thursday morning on two extradition complaints. The 40-year-old is facing child abduction charges in Wisconsin and interference with custody charges in Arkansas.



The man accused abducting a 17-year-old from Wisconsin has pleaded not guilty, now he’s voluntarily agreeing to extradition, related to charges in both Wisconsin and Arkansas

Gary Day appeared in court Thursday morning on two extradition complaints. The 40-year-old is facing child abduction charges in Wisconsin and interference with custody charges in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old in Wisconsin.

Day waived extradition for both Wisconsin and Arkansas, meaning he agreed to be transferred to the jurisdictions without a hearing.

Day is also facing two misdemeanor charges in Sarpy County, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and false reporting, he pleaded not guilty.

Day will return to court for an extradition and status review April 24.