Mayor wants Sarpy County Museum to stay in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– KMTV obtained the lease agreement between the museum and the city, which shows the museum secured rights to the property for just one dollar back in 1977. The lease extends until 2076.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike is expressing concern about the future of the Sarpy County Museum and wants to ensure it remains in the city.

Hike said the museum houses many artifacts that represent Bellevue's history, but communication between the city and museum leadership has been limited.

"It's something very concerning, we would really like to have some contact and be involved in the plans, we would like to keep it here in bellevue," Hike said.

The mayor said the city has made offers to help the museum stay in Bellevue, but has not received responses from museum officials or board members.

