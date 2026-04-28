Meet the candidates running for Papillion mayor in the upcoming election

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Six candidates are on the ballot to replace Mayor David Black. Four of the hopefuls shared their priorities for the city's growth, taxes, and community services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than 17 years, Papillion Mayor David Black is not running for re-election. Six people have put their names on the ballot in hopes of filling the role.

Reporter Greta Goede sat down with the candidates to learn about their priorities for the city of Papillion.

Joe Hunter:

Candidate Joe Hunter has lived in Papillion for a majority of his life. He previously ran the Papillion Community Foundation for six years before moving into his current role at a local veterans organization.

Hunter said he has connected with many neighbors in the community since he announced his candidacy. Some of the main concerns he has heard and plans to address stem around growth, like the increased need for city services. Hunter said he has also heard from neighbors who are concerned they won’t be able to afford to stay in Papillion. He said while it is a complex issue, he hopes to continue these conversations to find solutions.

"I think it’s the mayors job to listen and to learn as much as they can and to lead. It’s not necessarily to point in a direction and say this is what we are doing today, we really should be taking in community feedback and listening to what the community wants because at the end of the day we are just a steward of what that is," Hunter said.

Hunter said it is important to him that the local government is accessible and transparent, as well as the city being fiscally responsible as it grows. Neighbors who want to reach out to Hunter directly can email him at info@citizensforhunter.com.

For Hunter's interview click here.

Becky Hoch:

Candidate Becky Hoch was born and raised in Papillion and currently sits on the Papillion City Council. Since 2003, she has been a teacher at Papillion La Vista High School.

Hoch said her top priorities are preserving the city's low tax levy while still maintaining what she says are excellent city services. Hoch also said growth is inevitable, but it is important to search for growth that serves the city and its neighbors, especially to keep the low levy.

"We need an informed populace, we need active, engaged and willing representatives. Whether it’s a city council member or a mayor they have to love Papillion, they have to be a huge advocate for the city... I don’t just want to serve Papillion, there’s a deep need within me to serve this community," Hoch said.

Hoch said she wants to keep the city affordable for neighbors and small businesses. She values providing a safe community with adequate housing as Papillion continues to expand. Neighbors who want to reach out to Hoch directly can go to votehoch.org.

For Hoch's interview click here.

Chase Stenger:

Candidate Chase Stenger is originally from Omaha but moved to Papillion about a year ago. He owns a lawn care business.

Stenger said he chose to run for mayor because he likes to be involved in the community. The biggest priorities for him are making sure the city is well maintained and keeping taxes low as it continues to grow.

"My most important part is making sure the city is ran well with expenses and everything is getting done properly, with a little bit of growth of course too. The biggest thing is I would say being involved with the people and being there for the people," Stenger said.

Neighbors with questions for Stenger can email him at chasens87@gmail.com.

For Stenger's interview click here.

Ken Stopak:

Candidate Ken Stopak grew up in the Omaha metro and has lived in Papillion for five years.

Stopak said as a parent himself, he knows living in a safe community is important for neighbors. He plans to introduce initiatives for mental health and youth services as mayor. Property taxes are another priority for Stopak. He said while they are hard to control at the city level, he wants to do the best he can to advocate for Papillion neighbors.

"We are constantly growing, which is exciting but we want to do it in a smart fashion, so controlled growth but also looking at tax relief and reform to balance that out and bring in new businesses that will bring in new employers, a new workforce," Stopak said.

Stopak said it is important Papillion is an affordable place for neighbors and small businesses. He said it is a great community and wants to keep the small-town atmosphere while drawing in more people to the area. Neighbors who want to connect with Stopak directly can visit stopak4papillion.com.

For Stopak's interview click here.

Bob Stubbe and Brad Kustka are also running for Papillion Mayor. KMTV reached out for interviews and is waiting to hear to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

