Mission Middle School student's artwork featured on new Bellevue SRO cruiser

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eighth-grader Harper Harding was shocked when officers pulled back the tarp to reveal her winning design on the new SRO vehicle. The moment was met with cheers from fellow students and staff.

"I love it, I am so happy, I am proud of it too," Harding said.

Harding explained that her design represents Bellevue's military community. She consulted with her family before submitting the final artwork for consideration.

The new cruiser will serve all three middle schools in the Bellevue district. Police officials said they hope the vehicle will remain in service throughout Harding's high school career, allowing her to see her artwork around the community for years to come.

The student art contest gave local middle schoolers the opportunity to contribute to their community while showcasing their creative talents through public service vehicle design.

