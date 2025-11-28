Monarch Makers Boutique offers unique community-crafted items

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – A family-run boutique in Papillion is offering shoppers a unique alternative for holiday gift-giving with handmade items crafted by local community vendors.



A family-run boutique in Papillion is offering shoppers a unique alternative for holiday gift-giving with handmade items crafted by local community vendors.

Monarch Makers Boutique serves as a collective showcase for artisans throughout the area, featuring entirely handmade products created by vendors from around the community. The shop provides a platform for local creators to sell their work while giving customers access to one-of-a-kind items.

The boutique offers a diverse range of products including jewelry, clothing, home decor, kids' toys and candles.

"You're gonna get a lot of different unique gifts for your loved ones," shop owner Lisa Gengerich.

Monarch Makers Boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday and is located near Lincoln and Washington streets in Papillion.

