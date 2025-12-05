NDOT seeks public input on Highway 75 improvements between Highway 370 and I-80

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on travel experiences along a busy seven-mile stretch of Highway 75.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on travel experiences along a busy seven-mile stretch of Highway 75.

The survey focuses on safety, congestion and overall travel conditions between Highway 370 and Interstate 80. It includes an interactive map where residents can pinpoint specific spots or areas they believe need improvements.

The responses will help NDOT plan future upgrades to the corridor.

The survey will accept responses until December 12. Click here for the survey.

