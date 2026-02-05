Nebraska bill would make cellphone use while driving a primary offense

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – A proposed bill could make using a cellphone while driving a primary offense, allowing officers to pull drivers over solely for phone use behind the wheel.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed Nebraska bill could make using a cellphone while driving a primary offense, allowing officers to pull drivers over solely for phone use behind the wheel.

Currently, Nebraska doesn't have a hands-free driving law. While texting and driving is technically prohibited, officers cannot pull drivers over for cellphone use alone.

The proposed legislation has support from law enforcement, including Officer Andrew Monay with the Bellevue Police Department.

"It's just a safer option for people, it just reminds people hey there are consequences behind driving and using your cellphone and putting other people at risk," Monay said.

The push for stricter laws comes as Nebraska remains one of very few states without harsher penalties for cellphone use while driving.

Brian Vanderheiden, a retired Omaha Police Department officer, knows firsthand the dangers of distracted driving. In 2017, his police cruiser was in an accident caused by a driver on their phone.

"I have been dealing with those injuries ever since," Vanderheiden said.

Now Vanderheiden teaches defensive and distracted driving classes, incorporating his accident into his curriculum to show others the real impacts of distracted driving.

"The danger is out there, people just need to realize they need to put the phone down," Vanderheiden said.

Vanderheiden points to national statistics showing traffic fatalities average over 40,000 annually.

"That number is not going to go down until we put our phones down," Vanderheiden said.

A hearing on the bill is scheduled for next week.

