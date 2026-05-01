Nebraska Marine Corps League honors veterans buried without family with special ceremony

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Nebraska Marine Corps league members are holding a ceremony Tuesday at Omaha National Cemetery to honor veterans who were laid to rest without family present.



Nebraska Marine Corps League members are holding a ceremony to honor veterans who were buried without proper military honors or family present.

David Nieto, Department of Nebraska Commandant for the Marine Corps League, says the event gives veterans the honor they deserve.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha National Cemetery, and the public is invited to attend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some veterans are laid to rest without their families present, but Nebraska Marine Corps League members are making sure they aren't forgotten.

Members are holding a special ceremony to honor their service — and they're inviting the Omaha metro community to join them.

David Nieto, Department of Nebraska Commandant for the Marine Corps League, said the ceremony gives veterans the honor they deserve for serving.

"Just to honor, take that half hour of the day just to honor those military veterans that didn't get the proper military honors when they passed away."

Nieto said the event will give the community a meaningful opportunity to pay their respects.

The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha National Cemetery.

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