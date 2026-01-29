Neighborgood Pantry opens Market Choice, prepares for another government shutdown

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The pantry recently launched its new "Market Choice" model, the first of its kind in Sarpy County, allowing clients to select their own food items rather than receiving pre-packed bags.



The pantry recently launched its new "Market Choice" model, the first of its kind in Sarpy County, allowing clients to select their own food items rather than receiving pre-packed bags. This approach helps reduce waste and better meets individual family needs.

"Our neighbors I should say are really happy with the idea that they can take what they need, they don't have to take what we give them, they can come in for just a few items if they would like which is different how we worked in the past so I think we able to better meet the needs," Laura Pham said.

Pham volunteers at the pantry, helping clients navigate the new shopping-style format.

Executive Director Melissa Nelson said the Market Choice launch brings positive momentum after challenging months following the previous shutdown.

"We are really helping meet the needs of our neighbors and the families that come here," Nelson said.

However, with another potential shutdown on the horizon, Nelson is preparing for increased demand. During the last shutdown, when SNAP benefits were paused, the pantry experienced a 35% jump in visitors.

"We know it's a possibility, also the winter months are hard because everyones heat bill is rising, we are just really putting out the word about what our families need so we can stock the shelves," Nelson said.

The pantry is adding extra volunteers to every shift and considering extended hours to accommodate more families if needed. Nelson said while funding has been passed, uncertainty remains about potential delays that could push more people to seek assistance.

"We will just continue to stay updated and just wait to see what we can do," Nelson said.

Despite preparations, Nelson hopes another shutdown can be avoided entirely.

