New license plates proposed for Nebraska women veterans

A new option for personalized license plates for veterans may be coming to Nebraska.



A Sarpy County lawmaker is hoping to introduce a new personalized license plate honoring women veterans.

Senator Victor Rountree hopes that the plates can celebrate the service of Nebraskans and change some of the social assumptions surrounding women veterans.

Rountree says around 12,000 women veterans live in the state.

A Sarpy County state senator is pushing for new personalized license plates specifically designed to honor Nebraska's women veterans.

Senator Victor Rountree says the state has about 12,000 women veterans who are often treated differently than their male counterparts. For example, women veterans being asked to show identification when using veteran parking spots or attending veteran-exclusive events suggesting their service is sometimes questioned or overlooked.

"Sometimes service gets overlooked and our women veterans sometimes have been overlooked. That's why I'm excited to bring it because we want to let them know that you served beside us. You led us," Rountree said.

The proposed license plates would feature "Women's Veterans" at the top and "Honoring Her Service" along the bottom, though the overall design remains undecided.

A committee hearing has already moved the bill to the next stage, but it has not yet been reviewed by the full legislature.

