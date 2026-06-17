New mural at Foster Heart and Hope aims to uplift children impacted by foster care

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Foster Heart and Hope, a nonprofit that provides basic needs and opportunities to children impacted by foster care, unveiled a new mural designed to create a welcoming and uplifting space for the children and teens it serves.



Foster Heart and Hope, a nonprofit serving children impacted by foster care, unveiled a new mural.

Atlanta-based artist Arshaad Norwood, who was in foster care himself, painted the mural to empower and uplift youth in the foster care system.

Families served by the nonprofit helped paint the mural, with founder Amber Richardson saying the goal is for children to feel like they belong and that their dreams matter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The mural transforms what was once a blank wall into a work of art meant to make kids and teens feel safe and empowered.

Atlanta-based artist Arshaad Norwood, who was in foster care himself, painted the mural. He said he hopes it gives confidence to children in the foster care system.

"I wanted it to be uplifting, exciting because no matter what your circumstance is you can always transform," Norwood said.

"Being able to create an art piece like this it lets other people in foster care, especially other artists because I know there are other artists in the same system, and they might not feel as encouraged or as empowered so hopefully this able to reach someone I'm not able to reach," Norwood said.

Families served by the nonprofit also had the chance to help paint the mural.

Amber Richardson, founder of Foster Heart and Hope, said having the community participate allowed families to make their mark on the space.

"To be able to actually see it finished on the wall was amazing, to be apart of it, and to have the community and the children we serve be apart of it was extra special," Richardson said.

The space where the mural sits is used for daily programming, play, and fundraising events. Richardson said she hopes the mural makes children feel like they belong and that their dreams matter when they walk through the door.

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