Nonprofits help motel residents find new homes before Monday deadline

Bellevue motel residents need to be out by Monday.

13 households still don't know where they will go.

Nonprofits are continuing to work with the families as the deadline approaches.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Wednesday night, many families learned they had only days to find a new place to live by Monday.

All Seasons Foundation set up a temporary outreach station at the motel, meeting with residents one-on-one to help to help them find a new place to stay. The nonprofit hopes to get everyone a new place by Monday.

The City of Bellevue has partnered with several nonprofit organizations to assist in the effort accordng to city spokesperson Phil Davidson.

"This is a bad situation already, and the last thing the city wants to do is compound that by putting more people on the streets. We want to make sure people have a place to go, and the city will help out in that aspect as much as we can," Davidson said.

Local nonprofit Lift Up Sarpy County confirmed that seven households have already secured new housing. However, 13 families are still in need of a safe place to go. Volunteers and nonprofit staff plan to return Monday to assist with the final moving efforts.

As for the future of the building, Davidson said the property will be turned back over to the City of Bellevue, but the city is unsure what it will do with it yet.