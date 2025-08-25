Nonprofits move final residents out of Bellevue motel, a look inside the rooms

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Local nonprofits helped over two dozens people find a new home. Inside the motel, KMTV found rooms with dirty floors, mangled bed frames and mirrors covering ceilings and walls.



Lift Up Sarpy County and All Seasons Foundation help residents move out.

The city of Bellevue is closing the motel later this week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local nonprofits Lift Up Sarpy County and All Seasons Foundation went door to door at the Fort Crook Road motel, ensuring rooms were empty.

More than two dozen people and families are now receiving assistance from thenonprofits after being displaced from the motel, which is at the center of a human trafficking investigation.

"Got them ready to move and then we got them tied in with landlords and other people that were willing to take them in," said Dave Gifford, founder of All Seasons Foundation.

Angela Kidder, one of those receiving assistance, said she's relieved to leave despite not having a permanent place to stay yet.

"The nightmare, the bugs," Kidder said when describing conditions at the motel.

Kidder described witnessing disturbing activities at the property.

"In one of the rooms down at the end, there was the girls, a guy would go in chose who they wanted, he would go back in with the pimp, then the pimp would come out and stand by the door while whatever went on in the room went on. Then it switched," Kidder said.

Inside the motel, KMTV found rooms with dirty floors, mangled bed frames and mirrors covering ceilings and walls. Social workers confirmed this setup wasn't isolated to just one room.

At least three other rooms in the motel had mirrors covering the walls, according to witnesses.

"What happened in this case is absolutely atrocious," said Mark Zitto, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations.

The city of Bellevue plans to close the motel later this week. The building will be turned back over to the city once the investigation is complete.

Some suspects in the case are scheduled to return to court later this month.

