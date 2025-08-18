Nonprofits step in to help motel residents after owners arrested in alleged sex trafficking bust

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Local nonprofits helped motel residents fill out applications and connected them with other resources to help them find new housing.



Local nonprofits met with motel residents.

Nonprofits connected them with resources to help them find a new place to live.

Sources told KMTV the government plans to seize the property.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm scared, I'm upset, I'm depressed for my family," said Angela Kidder, who has been living in the Bellevue Motel since October.

Kidder and other guests are in the Bellevue motel because they don't have another place to stay. Now, they are scrambling trying to a find a new home they can afford.

"It's scary, it really is, because a lot of places, even some of the hotels, are higher than I make in a month," Kidder said.

Employees and residents at these motels told KMTV last week they were informed the government plans to seize these properties by the end of this month.

Dave Gifford, founder of All Seasons Foundation, is working with other nonprofits to help displaced residents find new housing.

"We have applications so some can apply for senior housing, others who have kids can go to other agencies that we can help them get tied into resources," Gifford said.

The All Seasons Foundation focuses on helping people struggling with food and shelter needs. The lack of affordable housing in the Omaha metro is making the relocation process more difficult.

"When there's a lack of affordable housing this kind of picks up that gap," Gifford said.

With limited space available at local shelters, Kidder is trying to move out as quickly as possible, she just doesn't know where she will go yet.

"If they come in and say you have 24 hours and nobody has found anything, this whole side of the building is going to be on the streets," Kidder said.

