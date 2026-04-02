Offutt Advisory Council receives $70,000 in grants to support military families

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – The Offutt Advisory Council received two grants totaling $70,000 from Google and Meta to support Airmen and their families.



The Offutt Advisory Council received $70,000 in grants from Google and Meta.

The funds will provide food, diapers, and holiday assistance to local military families.

The money will also support the upcoming Offutt Air Force Base Appreciation Picnic on May 28.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Offutt Advisory Council received two large grants totaling $70,000 from Google and Meta.

The funds will support food and diaper drives for the Airman's Attic food pantry on base. The grants will also help military families with Thanksgiving and Christmas, and fund the upcoming Offutt Air Force Base Appreciation Picnic on May 28.

John Wrinkler, vice president of the Offutt Advisory Council, said the war makes it a tough time for many military families in the community, and these grants will allow the council to help.

"There various stresses on our military families, and military people do not like to ask for help, so this is one way we can help them without them coming out and asking for it," Wrinkler said.

The grants will directly impact thousands of airmen and their families throughout the year, especially during the holiday season, Wrinkler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

