Omaha families celebrate Christmas with ice skating and movies, creating new holiday traditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Families across the Omaha metro found creative ways to celebrate Christmas together, from ice skating to movie outings, creating new traditions and continuing old ones.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families across the Omaha metro found creative ways to celebrate Christmas together, from ice skating to movie outings, creating new traditions and continuing old ones.

At Motto Clean Ice Rink, families laced up their skates to get active during the holiday. Mike Medeiros brought his family for the second year in a row.

"We like to come out and skate, the two little guys like to play some hockey," Medeiros said. "It's been great, just spending a bunch of time with the family."

The Robinson family celebrated their first Christmas in Nebraska after moving from Arizona, choosing ice skating as their way to embrace local holiday traditions.

"We rollerblade back home, so we figured ice skating would be the same thing," a Robinson family member said. "We wanted to celebrate Christmas Nebraska style and this is what we came up with."

Movie theaters also drew families looking for holiday entertainment. For some, like Matthew's family, catching a film has become an essential Christmas tradition.

"It's been family tradition of mine since I was a kid," Matthew said. "We still have to open presents, we came straight here."

"We usually do a movie on Christmas or around Christmas time, it's just a good way to get together with family."

Whether ice skating or seeing a new film, families across the metro found meaningful ways to celebrate Christmas together.

