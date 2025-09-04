OPPD opens two new facilities to keep up with growing demand

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– The Omaha Public Power District has brought two new natural gas power stations online to support growing energy demand across Nebraska.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Public Power District has brought two new natural gas power stations online to support growing energy demand across Nebraska, with officials saying the facilities will help keep electricity rates low while keeping reliable power for future development.

OPPD's Turtle Creek Station near 168th and Fairview and Standing Bear Lake Station are now operational, with a combined capacity of 600 megawatts of power.

Javier Fernandez, president and CEO of OPPD, said their utility's rates are 30% lower than the national average, and the new natural gas units will help maintain affordable electricity while meeting increasing demand.

"That's something that we take a lot of pride on and we always strive to continue the lowest possible rates without compromising reliability or resilience," Fernandez said.

The timing of the new facilities aligns with substantial development in Sarpy County. Papillion Mayor David Black said 4 million square feet of industrial buildings have been or are being added around the city, creating additional demand for reliable electricity.

"We have got land for development for the next few years but if we are thinking 30, 40 years down the road we need to put in all that infrastructure so this is absolutely key to Nebraska's future," Papillion Mayor David Black said.

The Turtle Creek Station can reach full power in just 11 minutes, significantly faster than the Cass County Station, which takes about 45 minutes to start up.

OPPD is also planning further expansion at the Turtle Creek location, with a third turbine expected to be completed by 2027.

