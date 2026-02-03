Papillion council to vote on backyard chicken ordinance in third attempt

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion city council members are set to vote on an ordinance that would allow residents to keep backyard chickens tonight, marking the third attempt to pass such ordinance.



Papillion city council votes tonight on ordinance allowing up to 6 backyard hens per household

New plan addresses previous concerns with neighbor input options and HOA override authority

Neighbors would need education class and license before keeping chickens if ordinance passes



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Papillion city council members are set to vote on an ordinance that would allow residents to keep backyard chickens tonight, marking the third attempt to pass such ordinance.

Steve Zivny, a Papillion resident, already knows exactly where he'll build a chicken coop if city leaders give the green light. He's optimistic this third attempt will succeed.

"This has taken a long time," Zivny said.

The council is preparing to vote on whether to allow backyard chickens after previous attempts failed last year due to concerns about unwanted predators and homeowners association rules.

"I knew it was always possible all along that we could make this work and I think with revisions that were put in to address some of the concerns from the other council members and constituents and citizens of Papillion, I think we got a really good ordinance in place," Zivny said.

The new plan would allow up to 6 hens with no roosters permitted. Neighbors would be able to voice objections to nearby licenses, and HOAs could ban chickens in their communities.

"Chickens are not a new thing, I feel like keeping with Papillion's standards is what this ordinance does. It goes above and beyond," neighbor Rachel Dunham said.

The ordinance would still require residents to complete an education class and obtain a license before bringing chickens into their neighborhood.

If the measure passes, neighbors could start taking steps to set up their own backyard flock by the end of this month.

City council members will vote on the ordinance at 7 p.m. at city hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

