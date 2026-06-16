Papillion Days returns for 79th year with new children's vendor market, America 250 parade

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The 79th annual Papillion Days kicks off Wednesday with Family Fun Night in City Park, which will feature a new children's vendor market.



The 79th annual Papillion Days kicks off Wednesday with Family Fun Night in City Park, featuring a new children's vendor market, and runs through Sunday.

The event draws over 50,000 people to Papillion's downtown and serves as a major fundraiser for the Papillion Community Foundation, with proceeds converted into grants for local nonprofits.

Highlights include a carnival opening Thursday night and an America 250 themed parade on Washington Street at 10 a.m. Saturday.

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The 79th annual Papillion Days kicks off Wednesday with Family Fun Night in City Park, which will feature a new children's vendor market.

The event brings over 50,000 people into Papillion's downtown. Angie Bruna, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation, said the event gives back to the community.

"It's a huge impact for our community, not only the fun for people to come out make the memories and create those lasting moments, but it's also a great for our economic driver."

Papillion Days is also a major fundraising event for the foundation. Money raised will be turned into grants given to nonprofits throughout the year.

The carnival opens Thursday night and continues through Sunday. On Saturday, an America 250 themed parade will be held on Washington Street at 10 a.m.

Family Fun Night starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a soft opening of City Park.

