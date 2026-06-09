Papillion La Vista school board discusses expanding middle school busing after student safety concerns

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – A new survey shows nearly 360 families are interested in a pay-to-ride busing option for middle school students in the Papillion La Vista School District.



Two Papillion La Vista middle school students were struck by cars while walking to school in January, prompting parents to push the school board for expanded busing options.

A new survey shows nearly 360 families are interested in a pay-to-ride busing program, though most are not willing to pay more than $1,000. The district says the ideal price range is $500 to $999.

The school board is weighing 2 recommendations to expand middle school busing, with the earliest possible implementation being the second semester of the 2026-27 school year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Papillion La Vista middle school students were struck by cars on the same day in January while walking to school. Now, the school board is taking steps to expand busing options for middle schoolers.

This week, board members discussed next steps to make that happen.

A new survey showed almost 360 families are interested in a pay-to-ride option for middle school busing.

KMTV connected with Angie Fair back in March when she first brought her concerns to the school board. Fair says the board taking action makes her feel like parents' voices are finally being heard.

"It really was a democracy in action to see everyone come together and attend the meetings, share our perspectives and our stories and then really let the community and the leadership hear everyones background and what those stories look like," Fair said.

The board is looking at 2 recommendations. One would design the bus route in a way that allows for more capacity so the cost per student is less. The other would include a pay-to-ride program in the next transportation contract.

The survey showed not many families were interested in the program if the cost exceeded $1,000.

Christopher Villarreal, director of communications for the district, said the school board needs to look at ways to bring down costs.

"I think the best path forward would be in that 500 to 999 dollar range," Villarreal said.

"Im grateful that they are listening, even if the timeline doesn't magically happen overnight, I still think it's something that is valuable to support our students success," Fair said.

Board members say the earliest these changes could be implemented is the second semester of the 2026-27 school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

