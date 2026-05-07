Papillion La Vista school district surveys parents on pay-to-ride busing expansion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The survey deadline is May 13. Depending on the level of interest, changes could come during next school year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Papillion La Vista School District is gauging parent interest in a pay-to-ride busing program, sending surveys to families asking about preferences and price levels.

The survey deadline is May 13. Depending on the level of interest, changes could come during next school year.

The push for expanded busing options came into focus after 2 children were struck by vehicles while crossing streets near schools in January. Last month, the Papillion La Vista School Board began discussing a possible busing expansion.

