Papillion La Vista Schools fires school psychologist accused of child sex abuse

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Monday night, school board members fired Jeffrey Fauble. The 44-year-old school psychologist was arrested in March on accusations of child sex abuse.



The board expressed concerns about background checks and how to prevent this from happening in the future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Papillion La Vista Public Schools officially fired former school psychologist Jeffrey Fauble Monday night.

44- year-old Fauble was arrested in March, charged with four counts of child sex abuse.

Sarpy County neighborhood reporter Greta Goede uncovered that before becoming a school psychologist, Fauble was a deputy Pottawatamie County Sheriff’s Office but he was later decertified after he was accused of having a relationship with a female inmate

This led to questions for the district about its background check procedures. They declined to answer our questions last month.

But Monday night, board members asked questions about how the districts background checks could change to prevent this from happening again.

"Clearly what we did, we missed some things with this. We are all upset about this,” Skip Bailey, PLCS board member said. “What can we do to be better so that this sort of thing does not happen again.”

According to the district, there was an extended meeting with the company, One Source, as well as Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office to see how this could be prevented in the future.

After discussion, board members unanimously agreed to end Fauble's contract with the school.

