Papillion neighbor donates to 20 agencies annually, encourages others to give on Giving Tuesday

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion's Don Hotz donates to 20 agencies annually, focusing on child services. He hopes his grassroots approach inspires others to give.

Don Hotz donates and volunteers at organizations across the metro. There are 20 agencies he contributes to annually.

While he donates his time to several different causes, he focuses on child services like Children's Square and Completely Kids. He hopes sharing his story inspires others to give.

"It's just a grassroots thing with me, I feel like if somebody can see if someone like me can do it maybe they can step up and get involved as well," Hotz said.

Hotz says through Share Omaha, he tries to find a new agency every year to get involved with financially and volunteer hours.

