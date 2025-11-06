Papillion neighbors push for stricter dog attack ordinances after deadly attacks

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion residents are calling for changes to city ordinances after multiple dog attacks, including one that killed a beloved family pet.



In July, a neighbor's dog broke through a fence and killed Roxy, a leashed dog being walked by her owner, prompting calls for stricter city ordinances.

Pattern of Attacks: Multiple Papillion residents have experienced dog attacks, including Jodi Sutton whose chocolate lab Duke was attacked by three bulldogs in 2016 and still suffers health issues.

Neighbors want immediate removal of dogs that attack, a clearer definition of dangerous dogs, and harsher penalties including a 15-year ban on dog ownership for reckless owners.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Papillion residents are calling for changes to city ordinances after multiple dog attacks in their neighborhood, including one that killed a beloved family pet.

In July, Mitzi Detavernier's husband was walking their dog Roxy on a leash when a neighbor's dog broke through a fence and attacked. Roxy's lungs were punctured and her ribs broken, and she died from the attack.

"He said the dog got her, that dog got her, and I knew who that dog was. He said I'm coming back, she's bad," Detavernier said.

Detavernier's story isn't unique in the neighborhood. Jodi Sutton experienced a similar attack in January 2016 when she was walking her chocolate lab Duke.

"I was walking my dog Duke, he's a chocolate lab in January 2016, we have had three bulldogs come upon us and attack him from all sides," Sutton said.

Although Duke survived his attack, he has suffered health issues since.

"It's been something we have been living with for 9 years, but everyone else quickly forgot," Sutton said.

Now these neighbors are asking city leaders to make changes to current ordinances.

"Seems the victims have limited rights and penalties aren't strong enough, we need to define the process to surrounding after an attack, that subjective by the animal control officer and that's not right," Mike Erdman said.

Currently, Papillion city code states it is up to animal control to determine the threat of an animal, and owners may be held civilly liable for any damages caused by their animals.

"If a dog kills another dog, I want them no questions asked to be able to take that dog out of the neighbors, make it safe," Detavernier said.

Neighbors are asking city council for several changes, including having a set definition for dangerous dogs that would allow them to be removed immediately if they attack. They also want to change the definition of a reckless owner from 3 incidents in 2 years to 2 incidents in 5 years, with a penalty of losing rights to own dogs for 15 years instead of 10 yeRS.

"These are dangerous animals that have hurt people halt have killed dogs, it could have been a child, you can't go back and say you're sorry after something like that happens. It shouldn't take that to legislate safety," Sutton said.

City Council member Tom Mumgaard spoke after the public comment, requesting the issue be taken to the public safety committee and an ordinance be drafted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

