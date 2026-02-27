Papillion neighbors raise concerns about unprotected left turn at 84th and Schram

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighbors near the intersection of 84th and Schram Road are raising concerns about traffic safety, saying the lack of a protected left turn signal causes backups and other traffic issues.



Neighbors near the intersection of 84th and Schram Road are raising concerns about traffic safety, saying the lack of a protected left turn signal causes backups and other traffic issues— especially during busy school hours.

Jason Palmer, who lives near the intersection, says the problem is particularly noticeable given the high school nearby and neighbors heading to work each morning.

"With a light that doesn't have a protected left turn it could cause concern for safety," Palmer said.

Palmer said he has contacted the city about the issue. A city spokesperson said studies conducted in 2024 and 2025 found that traffic counts and clearance rates at 84th and Schram do not meet warrant requirements for protected left turns, and that adding them could increase travel time through the corridor.

Palmer said he wants the city to take action before something goes wrong.

"Seems like that they are more reactive versus proactive, it takes an accident or something bad to happen for them to make a change," Palmer said.

Palmer is not alone in his concerns. Other neighbors have voiced similar frustrations.

"It's great to know other people have the same concerns, and hopefully the city will start to listen if more than one loud voice is complaining about something," Palmer said.

The city of Papillion says it will continue to monitor the intersection.

