Papillion neighbors say downtown needs more parking, but city says spots are available following a study

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Elissa Vilter has lived in Papillion for over 20 years. She said she's happy to see how the city has grown, but there's one issue.

"I think it's lacking," Vilter said about downtown parking.

Parking downtown can be challenging, according to Vilter.

"It's really difficult, especially when they have events down here," Vilter said.

Vilter isn't the only one with concerns, so the city of Papillion conducted a drone survey during peak traffic times. According to Trenton Albers, communications director for the city, the survey shows that while spots right next to businesses fill up, there are other options further away.

"We need to do a little better job of awareness when it comes to downtown parking. It is not so much building more parking, it is directing traffic to where there is parking," Albers said.

According to the study, spots near West First and Second streets typically are open. But Vilter said parking that far away isn't an option for some people.

"I think it is especially difficult for handicap parking, and yes there are options off the Main Street to park — it is a distance to walk — but there is not access for handicap," Vilter said.

The city is looking at ways to show neighbors the best places to park during busier times, as well as updating signage around public parking lots, according to Albers.

KMTV also asked Albers if the city plans to add more parking as more businesses, and soon apartments, move into downtown, he said right now there is not a plan for that.

