Papillion neighbors support downtown businesses during Christmas Cookie Crawl

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighbors went from business to business, with each one hosting a different bakery where people could collect cookies and try out desserts while shopping local.



Downtown Papillion businesses faced a tough week after Winter Wonderland cancellation.

Neighbors supported local shops during Saturday's Christmas Cookie Crawl event.

15 local businesses and bakeries participated in the event.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been a tough week for businesses in downtown Papillion after the cancellation of Winter Wonderland, but neighbors showed up to give their support during Saturday's Downtown Papillion Christmas Cookie Crawl.

Josselyn Ward, a Papillion neighbor, appreciated the opportunity to support local businesses.

"It's nice to be able to go to their businesses and help them out but also be able to get some good food and stuff to take home with you," Ward said.

Neighbors went from business to business, with each one hosting a different bakery where people could collect cookies and try out desserts while shopping local.

"We love spending time down here, downtown, there are a lot of different shops and variety of things so we are happy to give them our business,"papillion neighbors Emily Arent said.

15 local businesses and bakeries participated in this year's Cookie Crawl.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

