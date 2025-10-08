Papillion passes ordinance creating new, stiffer penalties for aggressive panhandling

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Under the ordinance, panhandling can be considered aggressive under a list of items, including repeatedly asking after a person has refused, ignored or declined, and if a person is stopped in traffic.



Police Chief Chris Whitted requested the ordinance.

The ordinance also changed curfew hours for minors in the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Papillion City Council passed an ordinance creating new, stiffer penalties for aggressive panhandling and disorderly conduct.

Police Chief Chris Whitted requested the ordinance, according to the city of Papillion. The ordinance does not outlaw panhandling but protects neighbors if the panhandling turns into harassment.

Under the new ordinance, panhandling can be considered aggressive under a list of items, including panhandling a person at an automated teller machine, repeatedly asking after a person has refused, ignored or declined, and if a person is stationary, in a line or stopped in traffic.

The ordinance also changed curfew hours for minors in the city. People younger than 18 should not be on public property between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are with a parent or guardian.

There are some exceptions to the curfew hours, including coming home from a school-related event or work.

