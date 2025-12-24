Papillion plans downtown reconstruction project for Adams and Second Streets

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– The city is moving forward with a downtown reconstruction project that will bring new sidewalks, lighting, landscaping and additional parking to support a growing residential development in the area.



The city of Papillion is moving forward with a downtown reconstruction project near Adams and Second Street that will bring new sidewalks, lighting, landscaping and additional parking to support a growing residential development in the area.

The project is designed to complement the conversion of the old public works building into housing. The building will be transformed into four new apartments, with 40 "Missing Middle" housing additional units being constructed behind the site.

"It should really turn this into a neat area to be, hopefully bring some additional energy to this side of downtown," said Trenton Albers, communications director for the city of Papillion.

The reconstruction will feature brick accents on sidewalks, upgraded landscaping and catenary lighting throughout the area. The project also addresses previous community concerns about parking availability as more housing comes to downtown Papillion.

Albers said the project will add 36 new parking stalls to the west side of downtown.

Caleb Goetz, who spends significant time in the downtown area, welcomes the improvements and growth.

"It's always booming, I like how there's a nice array of businesses we can all go to," Goetz said. "Always think it's nice there is always going to be nicer places, more things to do."

Beyond aesthetic improvements, the project includes traffic calming ammentities and upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure.

"I always think it's better for it to be nicer, more upkeep, but just makes the city look nice, with all these beautiful lights it will all come together nicely," Goetz said.

Final designs for the project are expected to be completed this spring.

