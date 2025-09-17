Papillion Police Department expansion continues with new community spaces and technology upgrades

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– The Papillion Police Station has been undergoing a remodel and expansion project since April, adding new community spaces and upgraded technology to better serve officers and neighbors.



The Papillion Police Station has been undergoing a remodel and expansion project since April, adding new community spaces and upgraded technology to better serve officers and residents.

The expansion includes a new community room, fitness room, space for K-9 units, and rooms to house new and changing technology, including a new evidence processing center.

"This is the first area that's been turned over," Police Chief Chris Whitted said during a tour of the construction site.

Whitted said the expansion was necessary to continue supporting officers and the Papillion community.

"I just think it will be such a great piece that can really help us expand and retain officers and continue to deliver the top notch service that we do," Whitted said.

New spaces will be turned over to the department as construction continues, with each area being put into use immediately upon completion.

The main entrance will remain closed for at least the next two weeks due to the current phase of construction. Residents can access the building through one entrance on the west side or call the Papillion Police Department for assistance.

Construction is expected to continue over the next few months.

